Thousands of children enjoy free Summer of Play activities in Milton Keynes - and there's still spaces available

More than 3,000 individual children and young people have signed up to free events in a Summer of Play programme funded by MK City Council.

During the first week in August, more than1,500 children attended 168 different activity sessions across Milton Keynes.

For families with children in receipt of benefit related Free School Meals (FSM), Summer of Play provides thousands of free activity sessions from basketball and cookery to trampolining and sailing.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, with Summer of Play provider Action4Youth at Caldecotte in Milton Keynes

Taking place until August 24, each session includes food and at least four hours of activities. Events are running across 55 local locations , with a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music and other activities for children of all ages.

There are still more than 4,000 places still available for eligible families.

To book, simply use the online booking system here, which also has links to clubs and other events open to all families in Milton Keynes.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “We’ve pulled together some of the best local organisations to deliver a varied and exciting programme for young people.

“Alongside those activities specifically for eligible families, everyone can take part in events and clubs – many of which are free - at our children’s centres, libraries and SEND (special educational needs) service. More information and useful links can be found on our website.”