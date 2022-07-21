Thousands of FREE activity sessions available for children in Milton Keynes during summer holidays

Part of the council’s Summer of Play, the sessions will take place across 50 locations and involve a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music and activities for children of all ages, from tots to teenagers.

Each one lasts for at least four hours and free food is provided.

The full programme is available to all families living in MK and can be viewed online here.

The programme has free activities for youngsters of all ages

To book spaces, families should contact providers directly using the contact details within the programme, which will be updated daily to reflect any sessions that are fully booked.

The scheme is open to all, but families with children in receipt of benefit related Free School Meals will be given early access code from schools to book activities.

MK Council organised the Summer of Play to provide a welcome boost to struggling local families and has liaised with local providers to include hundreds of different activities, ranging from circus skills to robotics to photography workshops.

This year they worked with 40 local clubs, charities, schools and organisations to provide activities alongside its own activities in Children and Family Centres, the Youth Service and MKC Music Hub.

Council Leader Pete Marland and Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Safari Health Hub, one of many providers taking part in the Summer of Play

All the sessions take place between August 1 and August 25.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Our Summer of Play is back and is available to all families across the city. We understand that it’s a tough time for everyone which is why we have increased local funding to ensure all children and young people can take part.