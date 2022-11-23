More than 7,000 free play and activity sessions have been organised and funded by MK City Council during the Christmas holidays for children who receive free school meals.

The programme will run between December 19 and December 22 and includes everything from arts and crafts and crazy golf to film-making and multi-sports clubs.

Most of the activities take place within four-hour sessions and include nutritious, healthy meals. Most providers will be able to cater their events for attendees with special educational needs or disabilities.

Activities can be booked now

The programme is available to view and download online here.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “The current cost-of-living crisis coupled with winter bills means that many families are struggling. We hope this package of activities and food will help some of our young people to get the most from their time away from school.

"Please encourage friends and family who may be eligible to check out our programme.”

The council has worked with 21 local clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide the activities as well as holding events in its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.

The programme builds on the hugely successful Summer of Play where local families took part in 26,000 fully funded activity sessions during August with each including a free healthy meal and snack.