Thousands of free drink spiking protectors to be issued to clubs and bars in Central Milton Keynes

MK Council has teamed up with local partners to prevent drink spiking in clubs and bars all over the city centre.

They have paid £2,500 for 10,000 drink protectors to be issued to CMK venues through the CMK Bar Watch scheme.

The StopTopps are self-adhesive foil lids that fit over the top of a glass or bottle, and people use a straw to drink through it.

StopTopps fit any size glass or bottle

The protectors will be sent to clubs and bars over the next few weeks and customers will simply need to ask bar staff for one when they order their drink. They are suitable for all sizes of bottles and glasses.

Drink spiking is an under-reported crime, says MK Council.. Statistics from a StopTopps survey show that over 97% of cases are not reported to the police, even though the offence can carry a ten year prison sentence.

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said: “Drink spiking is a hideous crime, which can have a devastating impact on someone’s life. It’s massively under-reported which means we need to work together with everyone in our night-time economy to prevent it happening in the first place. We’re funding this for local bars and venues to show how they can make a difference, and to make predators think twice.”

Chair of CMK Barwatch and general manager at Popworld MK, Tom Miell said: “The wellbeing of our guests and team is our top priority at Popworld. We have always had various initiatives and procedures in place to ensure everyone can enjoy a night out at our venue in a safe environment.