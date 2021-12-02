Thousands of homes in Milton Keynes suffer power cut
It played havoc with internet services
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:22 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:34 pm
Thousands of homes across MK experienced a power cut this lunchtime.
Home workers and companies complained of no internet and tills and card machines in many shops shopped working.
According to one power supplier, the problem encompassed all homes and properties in the MK1, MK, MK7 and MK17 postcode areas. But it has now been resolved.
Western Power Distribution (WPD) tweeted: "We're pleased to say that all power supplies to #MiltonKeynes #MK1 #MK2 #MK7 #MK17 area are restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the power cut."