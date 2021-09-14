Thousands of jobs on offer at Milton Keynes Job Show this weekend

The Job Show is back at centre:mk this weekend and it will be even bigger and better than previous years.

With the furlough scheme coming to an end on 30 September, the event is coming at the right time for many jobseekers.

People will be able to meet employers face-to-face, so they are advised to bring their CV and supporting documents along with them on the day.

MK Job Show in previous years - before Covid-19

A spokesman said: "Milton Keynes has amazing job opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds, and with over 10,000 jobs up for grabs this coming weekend, the show is set to be the most successful one to date.

He added: "It’s been an extremely tough time for us all over the past year and a half, but many people have been out of work either because of being furloughed or being made redundant during the pandemic.

"The MK Job Show aims to help thousands of people by showcasing exciting new ventures, hosting CV clinics, workshops, seminars, introductions to local businesses and employers, plus opportunities for people to excel, grow and become the best version of themselves."

The jobs on offer at the show will including sectors such as hospitality, engineering, retail, sales, customer services, manufacturing, warehouse work and IT.

All types of driving jobs will be available, as well as apprentices and re-training opportunities.

The NHS, police, army and ambulance service will also be recruiting.

More then 80 local and national organisations are taking part. These include the University of Bedfordshire, EWR Alliance, Green King, GXO, aiimi, British Transport Police, MK Hospital NHS Trust, MK College, Serco, NHBC, PJ Care, Brioche Pasquier and MK council.

Mike Bickerdike, founder of MK Job Show, sai: “This year’s MK Job Show is more important than ever before. With the furlough scheme coming to an end on 30 September, many employees may face redundancy and are already actively looking for new, exciting opportunities. The pandemic has also made many people reconsider their careers, learn new skills and adapt to the ever-changing world around us.

“Employers are also looking outside of the box when it comes to recruitment, and places like the job shows can be the perfect way to make an everlasting impression and perhaps even to be hired on the spot. This year is going to be our biggest job show ever, and we can’t wait to support the local community by showcasing just some of the incredible opportunities that lay on their doorstep.

"When one door shuts, another one opens at the MK Job Show.”

The show starts this Friday, September 17, between 10am and 6pm in Middleton Hall, the area outside John Lewis. It will continue on Saturday between 11am and 5pm.