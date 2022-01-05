Thousands of jobs up for grabs at Milton Keynes Job Show this week

MK Job Show is back this weekend with thousands of jobs available for local people.

More than 70 organisations are taking part in the event, which will be held on Friday and Saturday in Middelton Hall at the centre:mk.

Organisers say the show is a great opportunity for local people of all ages and backgrounds to meet employers face to face.

A previous Job Show

They claim more than 10,000 jobs will be on offer, and the show is set to be the most successful one to date.

The MK Job Show aims to help thousands of people by showcasing new ventures, hosting CV clinics, workshops, seminars and introducing people to local businesses and employers.

The local and national organisations due to attend include include the main sponsor Brioche Pasquier, and other sponsors Marcus BY Goldman Sachs, Center Parcs, Greene King, MK Hospital NHS Trust, Northampton Healthcare NHS Trust, MK College Group, PJ Care, MK Council, SaltPay, Mitchells & Butler, Luton Fostering Services, RAF and Culina Group.

MK Job Show founder Mike Bickerdike said: “This year’s MK Job Show is more important than ever with over 50% of employees seriously looking for new, exciting opportunities. The pandemic has also made many people reconsider their careers, learn new skills and adapt to the ever-changing world around us."

He added “Employers are also looking outside of the box when it comes to recruitment, and places like the job shows can be the perfect way to make an everlasting impression and perhaps even to be hired on the spot.

"We can’t wait to support the local community by showcasing just some of the incredible opportunities that lay on their doorstep – when one door shuts, another one opens at the MK Job Show.”

Attendees will be able to meet employers face-to-face so visitors are advised to bring their CV and supporting documents along with them on the day.

The show is open on Friday January 7 between 11am and 6pm, or Saturday January 8 between 10am and 5pm. Visit here to register and find out more.

On offer will be jobs from the following sectors:

- Hospitality

- Engineering

- Retail

- Retraining

- All types of Driving Jobs

- Sales

- Manufacturing

- Warehouse

- IT

- Customer Service

- Ambulance Service

- Army

- Apprenticeships

- Project Management

- NHS Positions

- Surveyors

- Management