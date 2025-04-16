Thousands of Milton Keynes children receive primary school place of their choice
And the vast majority of them – 99% – have been given one of their top four preferred schools, the council has revealed.
In the past ten years, Milton Keynes City Council has created capacity for 13,601 new school places for local children; building seven new schools and helping 27 existing schools expand.
For places in the coming school year, Milton Keynes City Council received 3,471 applications by the 15 January deadline. Letters to parents, stating which school has been allocated, were received on Wednesday April 16.
Some 99% of children gained one of their top four preferred schools, with 93% of children securing their first choice.
All children have been offered a school place, says the council,
April 16 is also offer day for more than 1,000 children due to transfer from infant to junior school. Most children (99.8%) have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools, with 99% allocated their first preference.
Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “Our dedicated school admissions team has been working closely with schools to ensure that local school places are available in the right places, in line with demand as the city changes and grows. I’m pleased to see that all children who applied for schools within their catchment area were able to get them.”