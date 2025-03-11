Thousands of Milton Keynes children sign up to free activity sessions during Easter holidays

More than 5,000 children have already signed up for free fun and food sessions organised by MK City Council over the Easter holidays,

The jam-packed activity programmeis designed help families with children in receipt of benefit-related free school meals - and it’s proving incredibly popular.

Within the first 24 hours of reservations going live, almost 2,000 eligible families had booked a place for their child. And now more than 70% of the 7,500 individual sessions funded by the council are filled.

The council works with activity providers to make them as accessible as possible and a third of children attending have additional needs.

Local children enjoying a session at Whitehouse Primary School Multi-Activity camp run by Premier Education, a provider in the upcoming Easter programme

Between April 7 and April 10, a huge range of indoor and outside activities will be on offer, from egg hunts to adventure golf, team sports and baking. There’s even the opportunity to visit Gulliver’s Land, Wicksteed Park or Petite Ponies, where children can spend time with a variety of animals.

Eligible families can browse the programme here and contact their chosen providers via the online booking system.

Most of the activities run for four-hours and include nutritious, healthy meals. All providers will be able to cater their events for young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “Our Easter programme has proven to be extremely popular with families this year and there’s something for children of all ages. We want to help families who might be struggling over the school holidays and have worked closely with local providers to develop safe and engaging sessions for our young people. Our online booking system makes it easy for eligible children to get involved so please do take a look.”

The council is working with 30 local clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide the activities alongside events offered by its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.

Visit here to find out more.

MK City Council wa awarded grant funding, by the Department for Education (DfE), to coordinate free activities and food, for children in receipt of benefit-related Free School Meals (FSM), during the three main school holidays in 2025.

.