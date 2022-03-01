Thousands of Milton Keynes rail workers worried about job security over government's new plans, say councillors

With thousands of workers already employed by Network Rail in MK, the city is the ‘obvious choice’ for the new Great British Rail HQ, said leading councillors today.

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance is support MK’s bid to be the future home for Great British Rail at Full Council later this month.

Councillors will put forward a motion on the city’s bid for the National Railway HQ - a move that has already received cross-party support.

Council leader Pete Marland outside Network Rail in MK

The plan is to create a new organisation called Great British Railways (GBR) to run British railways. The aim is for GBR to absorb and replace Network Rail, the current track operator, in 2023.

Network Rail, based at the iconic Quadrant building in CMK, employs 5,000 local people and is currently a key national centre for engineering, infrastructure, support services and timetabling.

MK Council leader Pete Marland said today: “Although the Progressive Alliance echoes calls for Milton Keynes to be home to Great British Rail, we also want assurance that our already-existing railway jobs will be protected.

"Thousands of rail workers are understandably concerned about job security, questioning whether this competition could affect them. We side with these workers and oppose any plans to reduce the vital workforce in Milton Keynes.”

The motion due to be put to the council will explain the city’s long-standing association with the rail industry, with Wolverton being the world’s first purpose-built railway town and Bletchley’s Varsity Line helping to make Bletchley Park the codebreaking base that shortened WW2.

It will highlight how Milton Keynes is already home to Network Rail’s The Quadrant and will opposes any future plans to reduce the operational size of Network Rail staff based in Milton Keynes.

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Liberal Democrat deputy leader of MK Council, will move the motion. He said: “We believe that Milton Keynes is the obvious choice for the Great British Rail HQ because of the strength of the railway sector and economy locally.