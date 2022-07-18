Thousands of music fans gather at Milton Keynes park to enjoy world's favourite pop songs

On Friday night ABBA Symphonic performed, complete with star singers from the London West End production of Mamma Mia.

These included Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, who took to the stage to perform ABBA’s greatest hits together with a full rock band and the Heart of England Orchestra.

The Rock Choir was also a hit, with crowds with audiences singing along in their masses to everything from Whitney Houston to Queen and Bastille.

The crowds were massive at Campbell Park

Next in the line up of Summer Concerts at Campbell Park was Internationally acclaimed artist Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who went down a storm on Saturday.

He performed huge hits including ‘Human’, ‘Skin’ and ‘Giant’, with support from BBC Radio 1 favourite, Jade Bird, and Hull’s rising star, Charlotte Jane.

Closing out the weekend was the BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith.

The weekend was organised by LPH Concerts & Events, whose promoter Mark Harrison said: People from all over the county came out as the sun shone down on the park. Dancing crowds and smiling faces were the recipients of a weekend-long soundtrack of the world’s best-loved pop songs.

Paloma Faith performing at Campbell Park