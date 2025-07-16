A peaceful village that has been surrounded by thousands of new homes is taking a stand against the toll the influx of new traffic is taking on its narrow country road.

Hundreds of Wavendon villagers have signed a petition demanding the council take action to improve the safety of Walton Road, the small access road to the village that has now become a major ‘rat run’ route.

Not only is the road crammed to capacity, but it sports a double bend so notorious that John Lewis chose to film it as a key part of a safety film to train their delivery drivers about hazards.

This week Wavendon councillor David Hopkins is presenting the petition to a full meeting of MK City Council and demanding that a public consultation be held urgently to address the problem of so many drivers using Walton Road as a cut-through route to avoid grid roads.

"The issues have existed for many years but have worsened in recent times as pressure has grown on our locally stretched grid road infrastructure. I think we best know grid road avoidance as rat running,” he said.

Meanwhile, villages have set up their own campaigning website called Wavendon Road Safety Group to push for improvements, which could include road humps, speed reductions, a priority give way system or a one way system, traffic lights, speed cameras, or even full closure of Walton Road.

The website states: “Walton Road in Wavendon is a simple village road constructed long before the area was a great centre of population... It is narrow and has a notorious blind double-bend and of course such a road layout would never be designed or built in modern times.

"Over the past few years the explosion of new housing surrounding Wavendon, the increase in general east-west traffic and occasional problems on the main roads and major roundabouts have added to the pressure on Walton Road.

"At the same time increasing numbers of pedestrians, leisure walkers, cyclists and schoolchildren are using Walton Road - a trend that is to be encouraged... However, the safety of these people is threatened on a daily basis by the increasing number (and behaviour) of cars, delivery vehicles and trucks.”

With more housing still being built and planned for the area far into the future in and around the huge Glebe Farm estate, the pressure of over-use will just grow and grow, say villagers.

Latest analysis of traffic data shows that the morning school day peak time traffic through the double-bend is in the region of the 400 vehicles.

"This is what pedestrians and cyclists have to contend with,” states the campaign website. “We have run out of patience waiting for MKCC, so we are compiling a petition of signatures from local residents. It asks that the council promptly hold the consultation that they promised the village over a year ago.

“Walton Road has become unsafe and this basically boils down to too much motor traffic and the fact that the majority of drivers ignore the speed restrictions. There is no footpath on the already narrow blind double bend and drivers do not give enough regard to pedestrians and cyclists.

The website concludes: "The Highways team acknowledge Walton Road is simply the worst length of road of its type in Milton Keynes.”