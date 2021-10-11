Thousands of people are 'trapped' in homes with unsafe cladding in Milton Keynes

Councillors have vowed to address a "cladding scandal" affecting thousands of local people in MK.

A string of high rise residential buildings across the borough, particularly in the city centre, have been deemed unsafe due to the type of cladding that has been used, they say.

Residents have reported feeling trapped and unable to sell their properties. And they are also at risk of facing hefty bills for remediation works.

The cladding may be unsafe, say councillors in MK

Ben Nolan, Labour councillor for Central Milton Keynes ward, will be moving a motion on Fire Safety and Support for Residents on October 20.

He said: “The government has set aside £5bn as part of the Building Safety Fund to make high rise buildings safe for millions of concerned residents across the country. This is not anywhere near enough. Independent estimates say it could cost as much as £15bn and we need reassurance that all buildings will be covered by this.

“I’ve been contacted by so many people who are living through awful uncertainty, unable to sell their flats and with no idea if they could be landed with bills running into hundreds of thousands of pounds. Ordinary people have done nothing wrong, and it is unacceptable that they are being left in limbo like this.”

The motion will also highlight the council’s support for the Justice4Grenfell campaign, the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, and support residents in their fight to be protected from unfair costs.