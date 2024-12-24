Thousands of people in Milton Keynes estimated to have dementia, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people in Milton Keynes are estimated to have dementia – as carers look to support those affected by the condition through the holidays.

Figures from the NHS show an estimated 2,896 people aged 65 or over in Milton Keynes had dementia as of November 30.

However, just 1,943 people in the area were registered with a recorded diagnosis.

It meant 33% of people thought to have the condition do not have a formal diagnosis.

Across England, 483,700 patients aged 65 or over had a recorded diagnosis of dementia – 66% of those estimated to have the condition.

It comes as Alzheimer's UK said Christmas and the winter months can be difficult for people affected by dementia.

A charity spokesperson added people with dementia aren’t always able to communicate the fact they’re cold, or struggle to recognise it themselves.

To help keep them warm make sure they are dressed appropriately and keep their room warm, with a blanket within reach.

Keeping the person active and encouraging movement every hour can also help during winter, alongside taking advantage of natural daylight when you can. Heading outside for a quick walk around the block or even just sitting outside in the garden for a few minutes "can do wonders", they said.

As for Christmas, Dementia UK said people with dementia often benefit from knowing what is going to happen next, so maintaining some of their normal routines over Christmas is important.

A spokesperson added keeping the person with dementia involved with activities on the day helps them know what to expect. This can even be small things, such as helping hang ornaments or picking out cards.

A designated quiet area, especially if many guests come over, can also reduce the possibility of the person feeling overwhelmed.

The holidays can also be stressful and lonely for carers.

"Give yourself time to process your feelings, be kind to yourself, and spend your Christmas in whatever way you need to," they said.

To speak to a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse, please contact the free Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected]. Or contact the Alzheimer's Society helpline at 0333 150 3456.