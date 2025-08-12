Thousands of residents invited to free film screenings in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
A caring community has arranged a free day of cinema for everyone living in the parish.

On Thursday August 14, the popular films Sonic 3 and Driving Miss Daisy will be screened at The Milton Keynes Academy – and all who live in the Woughton Parish area are welcome to attend.

The day is part of as the Woughton Community Cinema events and the screenings are hosted by Woughton Community Council, Leadenhall Residents Association, Milton Keynes Academy and the Friends of New Chapter.

The aim is to bring the community together for a day of entertainment and family fun.

The first free film is Sonic 3

First Screening: is Sonic 3 and doors will open ay 10am for the film to begin at 10.15am.

Doors open for the second screening, Driving Miss Daisy, at 1pm to start at 1.15pm.

People can even bring their own snacks to enjoy during the films,

Donna Fuller, a parish councillor for Woughton Community Council, said: "We are thrilled to offer these two fantastic screenings this week and to continue providing a space for the community to come together and enjoy free entertainment.”

She added: "Our Woughton Community Cinema events are a great way to strengthen our local connections and offer something fun for everyone in the parish.

"This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to offer free, accessible entertainment for local residents and families. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy cinema in a welcoming, community-focused setting.

For more information, you can email [email protected] or call 01908 395 681.

