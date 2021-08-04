Thousands of Sky customers left without broadband in Milton Keynes

Local ight owls and night workers were left without Sky broadband after a widespread internet outage in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Network scanning app Fing reported that the outage affected more than 35% of subscribers all over the country, as of 2.15am.

Cities affected Milton Keynes, including London, Stoke-on-Trent, Wigan, Manchester and Cheltenham.

The issue was resolved by 4.45pm