More than 3,600 primary aged children have kept active and had fun with summer through the city’s Golden Games scheme.

Nutri Troops Golden Games ran free camps in primary schools, holidays clubs and domestic abuse shelters throughout the school holidays.

The aim was to keep children active through team challenged and learn about the importance of diet and exercise.

Created by Peter Bakare, local GB Olympian and founder of Nutri Troops, the Nutri Troops Golden Games was organised by the 5 On It Foundation, a charity that offers free sports programmes and camps for children in the city,

Hosted by top athletes, it offered children a golden opportunity to compete in a range of Olympic sports, crafts and cookery workshops. Breakfast, snacks and lunch were included and medals and prizes were presented to all participants.

It was made possible thanks to support from Places Leisure, John Lewis, Allica Bank, Milton Keynes Council, Brioche Pasquier, Pink Balloon, Milton Keynes Christian Centre and Morrisons supermarket.

The programme concluded with over 200 children taking part in the Nutri Troops Golden Games Finals at St Paul’s Catholic School and at MK Act’s Domestic Abuse Refuge.

Key executives from the Headline Sponsor Places Leisure came along to help and enjoy the day, along with the Deputy Mayor James Lancaster and Selina Dunn from Allicia Bank. And they were all delighted to see so many happy children.

The golden games were a big success

The Headline Sponsor for the programme was Places Leisure, part of Places for People who are one of the UK’s Leading social enterprises with over 30 million visits annually and over 100 sites across the nation.

Mike Willis, Area Healthy Communities Manager for Places Leisure said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the success of the Summer Nutri Troops Golden Games event in partnership with Places Leisure and 5 On It! This initiative has made a significant impact on children’s health and well-being, fostering a love for physical activity and teamwork. A heartfelt thank you to the team at 5 On It and Nutri Troops for making this wonderful event possible. Together, we are shaping a healthier future for our children!"

Peter Bakare said: “It’s estimated that over 10,000 children live in poverty in Milton Keynes and we wanted to provide a free summer of activities that had no barriers to participation where children could compete in a range of fun activities and enjoy making healthy food too.

"Sport has given me a multitude of things but what’s important it’s given me a voice to be able to help the next generation. We are incredibly grateful to Places Leisure and all our sponsors for making the day happen”.

A video of Golden Games 24 is now available here.

5 On It and Nutri Troops are already planning a big Golden Games event in 2025, if any companies would like to sponsor this programme, they can email [email protected].

5 On It Foundation provides life-altering programmes using professional role models in sport and music to deliver a range of engaging activities in team sports and creative arts. Each programme is designed to convey a range of positive health and lifestyle messages to educate young people within the local community and help them build a better future.