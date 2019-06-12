Thousands take part in Race for Life in Milton Keynes

Thousands of people united against cancer on Sunday by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Milton Keyne’s WIllen Lake.

Over 2,440 people of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes showed their incredible commitment to the cause as they took their place at the start line to help beat cancer sooner.

The Race for Life in MK

Now organisers of the event are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who took part and all their supporters.

And they’re asking them to make every step count by returning their fundraising as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s event manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people like the people of Milton Keynes who joined the fight at Race for Life.

“By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Milton Keynes and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on Sunday.

The finish line

“I’d also like to say thank you to all our suppliers and volunteers, including Hertfordshire 4x4 Response, Milton Keynes Sea Cadets, Milton Keynes PureGym and Brackley Leisure Centre – not to mention all the individual volunteers. We simply could not have put the event on without them!”

“The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people came together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived. Race for Life offers a unique opportunity for people to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to donate, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. To date, we have already raised £123,000 and money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Fundraising money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.