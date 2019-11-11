Thousands turn out at Remembrance parades all over Milton Keynes as schoolchildren pay their own unique tribute

Thousands of people paid their respects at Remembrance Day services and parades all over Milton Keynes yesterday while schoolchildren have paid their own unique tribute using plastic bottles.

The main events were in Newport Pagnell, Bletchley, Fenny Stratford, Olney, Stony Stratford, Wolverton, Lavendon and Coffee Hall.

Remembrance

Today, on Armistice Day itself, there was a parade from MK Theatre to the The Rose at Campbell Park. Coffee Hall also staged a special school parade.

Meanwhile, MK schoolchildren have made magnificent Remembrance Day poppies from old plastic bottles.

Clever children from Broughton Fields Primary School turned recycling into a Remembrance Day art form by producing poppies from plastic bottles.

Year 6 youngsters embarked upon a mammoth cutting and painting exercise so the installation could take pride of place in time for Armistice Day today.

Remembrance

Head teacher Nick Hearn said: "As part of our Values Based Education, the children at Broughton Fields have been on a recycling drive in order to do our part to help protect our planet. We have set us a recycling station outside school that currently allows us to recycle 10 different streams of waste, and this year, we want to grow that still further and into the local community.

"Within this, we are still getting lots and lots of plastic bottles. One of our teachers saw a social media post about how you could use plastic bottles into poppies, so we thought that would be a super idea for this year. Two of our Year 6 children, Kaci-Jai and Keira, took the lead on cutting out and painting the bottles. But it soon became apparent that it would take a huge effort to get a worthwhile display together, so all of our Year 6 children were involved in a mammoth cutting and painting exercise to get the art installation ready for Remembrance Day."

Early this morning, the finished display was installed outside Broughton Fields. All of the children then spent the morning exploring the reasons behind Remembrance Day and took part in an impeccably observed two minute silence in the school hall.

Poppy display