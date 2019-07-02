Thousands turn out for Walk for Peace arranged by Muslim Elders in Milton Keynes

Thousands of people of all ages took part in a Walk for Peace on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association in partnership with the Dons’ MKSET charity.

People walked from the Dons stadium to Caldecotte Lake to raise money for local and national charities. Activities and refreshments were organised at the lake for all the walkers.

Mayor Sam Crooks opened the walk, along with MP Iain Stewart, and Dons chair Pete Winkelman.

A spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association said: "Overall the event was a huge success and our thanks go to everyone who attended and those who were involved in organising the event."

Walk of Peace MK

He added: "A special thanks goes to the 1st Bletchley Scouts who assisted with the food preparation, and importantly the MKDONS MKSET who have been a great partner.

"We look forward to working with you in the years to come and raising much needed funds for local charities in Milton Keynes."

Walk of Peace MK