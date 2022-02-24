Three attractive eco-efficient bungalows for sale in Milton Keynes village

Three eco-efficient bungalows are among the new homes for sale at the Hayfield Walk development in the picturesque village of Hanslope.

Featuring an eco-focused specification, the single storey two and three-bedroom bungalows are a rarity for the popular semi-rural area.

Featuring a total of 101 new homes, Hayfield Walk offers a greener way of living via air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, enhanced insulation, electric vehicle fast-charging points available and ultra-fast broadband.

One of the attractive eco-efficient bungalows for sale at the Hayfield Walk development in Hanslope

Each two-bedroom Stanton bungalow is priced at £465,000, while the three-bedroom Hartwell is £500,000. The three bungalows will be ready to move into this summer.

Kelly Sharman, sales and marketing director for ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ Hayfield, said: “The demand for beautiful modern bungalows far outweighs the supply, so we are excited to offer these two- and three-bedroom single storey homes for sale.

"The design of Hayfield Walk has taken inspiration from the Arts and Crafts properties within the picturesque village of Hanslope. The combination of our traditional architecture with a luxury, eco-focused interior will enable residents to enjoy low maintenance living at its best. Given the high demand for bungalows, we would encourage those interested to get in touch with us without delay.”

Hayfield Walk has a show home open daily, which has been styled to articulate the versatility of Hayfield’s home designs. Multiple spaces to work, unwind and entertain feature throughout. A large interactive model of the scheme also enables interested parties to take a closer look at the site layout and various homes on offer.

Accessed off Castlethorpe Road within the Borough of Milton Keynes, a range of three and four-bedroom family homes are also included in the current release, priced from £420,000 to £600,000. There is a five-bedroom executive home yet to be released to the market. Hayfield’s exclusive £5,000 Key Worker Discount is offered to all those who meet the criteria.

The spacious development incorporates landscaped Public Open Space, public footpaths and a children’s play area. It is within easy walking distance of the range of amenities within Hanslope’s historic village centre and the Ofsted Outstanding-rated Primary School. Hayfield Walk is also well-served by bus stops providing regular services to the neighbouring villages, Milton Keynes - located seven miles away, and Northampton - located 10 miles away. This part of Buckinghamshire is very popular with people moving out of the Southeast to enjoy a more rural lifestyle, due to the proximity of train stations in Wolverton and Milton Keynes, which provide direct regular services to London Euston.