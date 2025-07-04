The semi-detached property is now on the market with Connells at Cicero Crescent in the Fairfields area of the city, with an asking price of £450,000.
It is described as featuring three to four good-sized bedrooms, as well as generous loft space which could be converted into a fifth, subject to planning permission.
The first floor contains a generous kitchen, dining and living area, an additional study and a large living room.
At the rear of the property is a substantial outside cabin and a good sized garden, while in front there is a driveway suitable for multiple vehicles.
Immediate viewings of the property are available, plus there is a dedicated open house on Saturday July 12 between 11am and midday.
Take a look around the property with our gallery below.
1. Cicero Crescent - Kitchen
The first floor of the property features what is described as a generous kitchen, diner and living area Photo: Zoopla
2. Cicero Crescent - Living and dining area
The property contains a joint living and dining room area Photo: Zoopla
3. Cicero Crescent - Living room
The first floor features what is described as a large living room Photo: Zoopla
4. Cicero Crescent - Bedroom
The semi-detached property features three to four good-sized bedrooms, plus loft space which could be converted into a fifth bedroom Photo: Zoopla