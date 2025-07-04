Cicero Crescent, which has space for up to five bedrooms, is on the market now in the Fairfields area of Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Cicero Crescent, which has space for up to five bedrooms, is on the market now in the Fairfields area of Milton Keynes

Three-bed house featuring substantial outside cabin on sale now in one of Milton Keynes' newest estates

By Neil Shefferd
Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
A newly-built three-bed house is now on sale in Milton Keynes, featuring a substantial outside cabin and a study.

The semi-detached property is now on the market with Connells at Cicero Crescent in the Fairfields area of the city, with an asking price of £450,000.

It is described as featuring three to four good-sized bedrooms, as well as generous loft space which could be converted into a fifth, subject to planning permission.

The first floor contains a generous kitchen, dining and living area, an additional study and a large living room.

At the rear of the property is a substantial outside cabin and a good sized garden, while in front there is a driveway suitable for multiple vehicles.

Immediate viewings of the property are available, plus there is a dedicated open house on Saturday July 12 between 11am and midday.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

The first floor of the property features what is described as a generous kitchen, diner and living area

1. Cicero Crescent - Kitchen

The first floor of the property features what is described as a generous kitchen, diner and living area Photo: Zoopla

The property contains a joint living and dining room area

2. Cicero Crescent - Living and dining area

The property contains a joint living and dining room area Photo: Zoopla

The first floor features what is described as a large living room

3. Cicero Crescent - Living room

The first floor features what is described as a large living room Photo: Zoopla

The semi-detached property features three to four good-sized bedrooms, plus loft space which could be converted into a fifth bedroom

4. Cicero Crescent - Bedroom

The semi-detached property features three to four good-sized bedrooms, plus loft space which could be converted into a fifth bedroom Photo: Zoopla

