Three bed house in great location in MK up for auction at guide price of just £160K - but wait until you see inside

A Victorian three-bed house in desirable Stony Stratford is to go under the hammer next month with a bargain guide price of just £160,000.

But there is a snag, as our gallery of pictures shows.

For the end terrace property, which is in Coronation Road, not only requires modernisation but is crammed full of boxes, furniture and possessions.

It is being auctioned by Robinson & Hall Auctions on Thursday June 15 at 02:30 pm at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive, Kents Hill. It will be an in-room auction, which will also be live-streamed with availability for internet, telephone and proxy bidding.

Open viewing sessions will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) between 12.45pm and 1.45pm and on June 6 at the same times. The final viewing opportunity will be on June 10, between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.

There is no Buyer's Premium payable but purchasers will be required to pay an administration fee of £1,200.

The house is described as “requiring modernisation” but deceptively spacious.

It comprises of an entrance hall, a spacious sitting/dining room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first floor. There is a a good size rear garden.

A spokesman for Robinson & Hall said: “ Although the condition of the house is poor, it offers an excellent opportunity to refurbish and to enlarge, subject to any necessary local authority consents.”

