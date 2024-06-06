Three bedroom house in Milton Keynes goes up for auction with guide price of just £100,000

The property, by far the cheapest in Milton Keynes, is in Nevis Grove, Bletchley.

It will be sold to the highest bidder at Allsop Auctions in London on June 19 and 20.

A mid terrace on the Lakes Estate, the property is being sold freehold with vacant possessions. It has a large kitchen diner, a lounge, conservatory, ktichen bathroom, three bedrooms and a rear garden. All of it appears to require modernisation.

The size is approximately 93.74 sq m (1,009 sq ft).

People can view the house tomorrow (Friday June 7) or on Friday June 14, between 9am and 9:30am each day. These are open viewing times with no need to register.

1 . Very cheap 3 bed house in Milton Keynes The house is in Nevis Grove on the Lakes Estate Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

2 . Very cheap 3 bed house in Milton Keynes The kitchen is a decent size Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

3 . Very cheap 3 bed house in Milton Keynes The living room Photo: Allsop Photo Sales