Three bedroom house in Milton Keynes goes up for auction with guide price of just £100,000

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:53 BST
A three bedroom family home on a city estate is up for sale with a guide price of just £100,000.

The property, by far the cheapest in Milton Keynes, is in Nevis Grove, Bletchley.

It will be sold to the highest bidder at Allsop Auctions in London on June 19 and 20.

A mid terrace on the Lakes Estate, the property is being sold freehold with vacant possessions. It has a large kitchen diner, a lounge, conservatory, ktichen bathroom, three bedrooms and a rear garden. All of it appears to require modernisation.

The size is approximately 93.74 sq m (1,009 sq ft).

People can view the house tomorrow (Friday June 7) or on Friday June 14, between 9am and 9:30am each day. These are open viewing times with no need to register.

The house is in Nevis Grove on the Lakes Estate

The house is in Nevis Grove on the Lakes Estate Photo: Allsop

The kitchen is a decent size

The kitchen is a decent size Photo: Allsop

The living room

The living room Photo: Allsop

This appears to be the main bedroom

This appears to be the main bedroom Photo: Allsop

