Three care services in Milton Keynes meeting expectations with Good rating

Ratings show how well service providers are performing
By Will Grimond
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Multiple social care services in Milton Keynes have been found to be 'good'.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Milton Keynes in September.

Three care providers in Milton Keynes have been rated Good
A community-based service, MK Executive Care, was rated as 'good' on September 8. The service was last inspected on August 16.

Having been inspected on August 25, ACS – another care provider – was also judged as 'good'.

The rating was published on September 19.

In addition, 52 Porthcawl Green received the same rating from the CQC on September 27. Its latest inspection was on August 30.

A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.

