Three days of strikes to hit Milton Keynes-based Open University

Some of the staff at the Open University will be striking for three days from today in a dispute over pensions.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at the OU and other institutions nationally claim employers have misled them over the size of pension cuts.

They also claim bosses have rejected UCU’s demands to address falling pay and worsening working conditions .

UCU says that action will escalate in new year if employers continue to ignore staff demands

A statement issued by the OU reads: The issues are complex, but the University’s position is clear. The scheme must remain affordable and sustainable and recognise the trustee board’s responsibility to protect member’s interests."

It adds: "Understandably, any changes to future benefits are unwelcome, but given the financial position of USS, changes to the scheme are necessary to continue to provide staff with a good, long term viable pension scheme. There will be no impact on benefits that members have already accrued in their USS pension, and there will be a full, formal consultation with anyone who is a member or eligible to be a member – and with representative bodies (the University’s recognised trade unions) – about the proposed changes from November 2021 – January 2022."

Last month UCU members at 58 institutions backed strike action in two separate ballots, one over pension cuts and one over pay and working conditions.

Research by the National Union of Students shows 73% of students support university staff taking strike action. 42 branches across the UK that just failed to meet the Conservative anti trade union threshold of 50% are being reballoted to join escalating action next year.

Staff pay has fallen by 20% after twelve years of below inflation pay offers whilst almost 90,000 academic and academic-related staff are employed on "insecure contracts", says the union.

To resolve the pension dispute UCU is demanding employers revoke their pension proposals which would see a typical lecturer face a cut of 35% to their guaranteed retirement income. To resolve the pay & working conditions dispute UCU is demanding a £2.5k pay increase for all staff, as well as action to tackle unmanageable workloads, pay inequality and insecure contracts that blight the sector.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "It is deeply regrettable that staff have been forced into taking industrial action again, but sadly university bosses have shown little interest in negotiating in good faith and addressing the serious concerns of staff over falling pay, massive pension cuts, equality pay gaps and the rampant use of insecure contracts.

"The truth is that staff are asking for the bare minimum in a sector awash with money. But sadly, the only time vice chancellors seem to listen is when staff take action, and those leading our universities should not underestimate their determination to change this sector for the better.