Three eating places in Milton Keynes receive new hygiene ratings that are not the best
But they were not impressed enough to give them the maximum accolade, five out of five.
In fact, two of them were given a score of two, which means some improvement is necessary.
First to receive a visit was Bletchley Conservative Club in Queensway, Bletchley. This was given a score of three, which means hygiene standards are “generally satisfactory”.
Next the inspectors dropped in to the The Crown Inn pub in Market Square, Stony Stratford, followed by Saints coffee shop in the town’s high street.
Both of these were given a score of two, which means “some improvement is necessary”, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
The ratings scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
The score system is as follows:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Out of MK’s 488 restaurants, cafes, pubs or canteens with ratings, 374 (77%) have scores of five and none have zero ratings.
The scheme is set out in law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. These standards include handling of food, how food is stored and prepared and cleanliness of facilities.