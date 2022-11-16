Three generations of same Milton Keynes family jump into action following devastating brain tumour diagnosis

A woman whose world fell apart when her dad was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer has vowed to raise money to help find a cure.

Retired jeweller Richard Newcombe was suspected of having a stroke when he collapsed in September.

The 74-year-old Milton Keynes grandad spent a week in hospital before being told he had a glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive brain tumour with a devastatingly short prognosis of just 12 to18 months.

Three generations: Amanda prepares for the challenge with her son and her grandaughter

In October the grandfather-of-five, who also has two great-grandchildren, underwent surgery to have his tumour removed and he is now going through radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Richard’s ordeal inspired his daughter Amanda Graham, who also lives in MK, to get involved in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 100 Squats or Star Jumps a Day in November Challenge.

She is joined by her son Jack, who is 19, and even her two-year-old granddaughter Harper is taking part to the best of her ability.

"We have everything crossed that dad will fight this with everything he has. I will be doing the 100 squats daily and am asking for all my friends and family to help me to raise money to find a cure,” said Amanda, who owns Bespoke Support MK care company.

Richard Newcombe in hospital

"It’s quite hard going on the knees, especially as I’m waiting for surgery on them, but it’s definitely worth it.

The 46-year-old has set up a special fundraising page on Facebook and is urging people to support her.

“It’s all been a bit crazy lately. Eight weeks ago I had a perfectly healthy dad,” she said.

“He knows the treatment he’s having isn’t a cure and that the disease is going to get him in the end, but this is about how long we can keep it at bay. He’s fit and healthy in every other way and so determined that this isn’t going to beat him. He’s going to keep going as long as he can.”

Amanda with her dad before his diagnosis

She said Richard’s brain tumour diagnosis was “completely alien” to his family, despite the fact his son is a biochemist working on finding cures for cancer.

Amanda said: “Dad’s currently doing really well. He’s feeling very positive and is trying to carry on with life as normal.

“We’ve got a family trip to Florida booked for his birthday on 6 March and are keeping everything crossed that he’ll be able to come because it’s his favourite place. He loves Disney and even has Mickey Mouse tattoo, which is his pride and joy.

“In the meantime, I want to do what I can to prevent others in the future from having to go through what we are now. I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible for what is a very worthwhile cause.”