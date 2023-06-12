Three headline UK bands to perform in Milton Keynes as part of National Lottery music tour

Three headline bands are coming to perform in Milton Keynes as part of the The National Lottery’s United By Music tour.

The National Lottery has partnered with the Music Venue Trust to organise household name artists to perform at grassroots music venues across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be 150 gigs in 130 locations across the country and Milton Keynes has been chosen to host Sleeper, Amber Run and Witch Fever.

Sleeper will perform at the MK11music venue in Milton Keynes

All ticket holders are entitled to 2-for-1 entry by showing they are a lottery player

Amber Run, a popular British indie rock band will perform at the Craufurd Arms in Wolverton on June 29.

Heavy punk band Witch Fever will perform at the same venue on August 16, while 1990s rock band Sleeper will be at the MK11 venue in Kiln Farm on September 7.

You can book tickets here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louise Wener of Sleeper said “All those amazing grassroots venues allowed Sleeper to grow. Touring the country, crowds right in front of our faces, it’s how we learned to be a live band. They’re part of our history. Part of every great band’s history. You can’t have one without the other. There’s nothing like the intimacy and buzz you get in a smaller venue.

"Reconnecting with clubs we played coming up in the 90s is exciting. Supporting them now feels more important than it’s ever been."

This is the third year The National Lottery has partnered with Music Venue Trust, underwriting the full touring and production costs of artists participating, as part of their ongoing commitment to the grassroots music sector and takes the total money committed to £5.5m.