Three injured as fire service reports two Christmas Day call-outs in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:22 BST
Three men were treated by the ambulance service after fire broke out in two separate incidents at properties across Milton Keynes during Christmas Day.

The Milton Keynes incidents are two of three that Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that it attended on Christmas Day and into the early hours of Boxing Day.

Three fire crews, based at Broughton, Newport Pagnell and West Ashland, were called to Nicholas Mead on Great Linford at just after 9.20am on December 25, where a blaze had started on the ground floor of a two-storey detached property.

The fire service reported that the ground floor was 70% damaged by fire and 100% damaged by smoke.

Bucks Fire and Rescue received two Christmas Day call-outs in Milton Keynes

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera.

Two men were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service, while Thames Valley Police also attended.

Then in the early hours of Boxing Day, fire crews based at Broughton, Newport Pagnell and West Ashland, were called to a kitchen fire in the first floor flat of a residential block on Ramsthorn Grove at Walnut Tree.

Just before 2am on December 26, firefighters were called to the scene, and rescued a male, who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, breaking in equipment and an immediate emergency care pack.

The other recorded incident on Christmas Day was an oven fire in Aylesbury, which led to smoke coming from inside a two-storey semi-detached property.

