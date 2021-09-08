Three little girls with Type 1 diabetes prompt fundraiser for hospital that saved their lives in Milton Keynes

Three grateful mums are organising a fundraising event to thank Milton Keynes hospital for saving their daughters' lives.

The little girls Lola, Polly and Ava were all diagnosed with with Type 1 Diabetes within a year of each other.

Their mums Ellie, Rebecca and Enza now want to help the "incredible" children's ward that has cared for them and continues to keep them healthy.

The little girls all have Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes is a life-long, life threatening illness and people who live with it have to battle 24/7, 365 days a year with diet and medication. It takes meticulous planning, organisation, calculations, strength and bravery to fight to live every single day, say the mums.

"All three of our girls have been close to death, and thanks to their incredible care at their hospital, they are here with us still," they said.

It is believed only around 100 children in the whole of Milton Keynes have Type 1 diabetes and the three families met through the hospital.

"We have been lucky enough to have found each other so that we can put on this amazing fundraising event to mark Lola’s 2nd Diaversary to raise much needed awareness and to also raise money for the incredible hospital that saved, and continues to save their lives," they said.

The families are planning the evening of fun and dance on September 25 at Denbigh Sports & Social Club in Bletchley's Melrose Avenue. The event, which will include a big raffle, is called 'Type Onederful'.

There will be live music, fire performers, tarot readers and lots of different food vendors. All proceeds will go directly to ward 5, the children's ward, at the hospital.

"Come and join us for an evening of dancing, laughter, fun and celebrating the strength, resilience and bravery of our girls and everyone who lives with Type 1 diabetes," said the mums.