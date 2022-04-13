Three Milton Keynes eateries given low food hygiene ratings

Dessert Island in Bletchley’s Queensway, Mister Law Chinese takeway on Netherfield and the Cookie Dough Hub in Bletchley were all given a rating of two out of five by hygiene inspectors.

This means that “improvement is necessary”, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

Feasty Grillz, a takeaway in Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes was given a score of three, which means it is “generally satisfactory”.

Eight food outlets were given ratings in MK during March

Both Caffe Coco Ltd in New Bradwell and Baraca Taste of Heaven in Midsummer Arcade at CMK were handed a four-out-of-five “good” rating.

The Tasty Bites Cafe at Linford Forum at Linford Wood was also given a rating of four, as was Pizza Express, a restaurant in Stadium Way West at Bletchley.

All the establishments may have carried out work since the scrutiny but must wait for another inspection before the rating can be officially changed.

The new scores mean that of Milton Keynes's 483 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 383 (79%) have top ratings of five.

Food Hygiene rating show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

At the inspection, officers from the local council will check how hygienically the food is handled and how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.