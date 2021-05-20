Three Milton Keynes women attempt marathon running challenge on Hadrian's Wall

Three self-confessed non-runners from Milton Keynes have set themselves the daunting challenge of conquering Hadrian's Wall for charity.

Nicky, Leigh and Anna, from Bletchley are attempting to conquer Hadrian's Wall on a daunting four-day running challenge.

The trio are raising money for Mind BLMK, the charity which supports people in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton with their mental wellbeing.

Nicky Palmer-Trew, Leigh Rand and Anna Kearns

The charity's aim is to stop anyone from suffering a mental health problem alone.

The challenge has been organised for this August, giving the three women who are new to running, vital training time.

The women have set themselves the challenge of running across the famous Roman landmark in just four days. Their route will start at Bowness-on-Solway in the west to Wallsend in the east.

The team said the following about the adventure: “We’re not runners. But after the year we’ve all had, we wanted a challenge that would kick us into gear and one that could shine a light on the wonderful work of Mind BLMK; an independent local charity that has supported so many of us with our mental health.”