Three missing school girls in Milton Keynes found 'safe and well'
They were reported as missing on Monday
Police have confirmed this morning (28 February) that three missing schoolgirls from Milton Keynes have been found ‘safe and well’.
The youngsters aged 11, 13, and 15, had been missing since Monday evening (26 February).
Skye, Kimberly and Destiny were located this morning, Thames Valley Police has announced.
A police force spokesperson said: “Three girls reported missing from Milton Keynes have been located safe and well. We would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to find them.”