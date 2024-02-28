Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Police have confirmed this morning (28 February) that three missing schoolgirls from Milton Keynes have been found ‘safe and well’.

The youngsters aged 11, 13, and 15, had been missing since Monday evening (26 February).

Skye, Kimberly and Destiny were located this morning, Thames Valley Police has announced.