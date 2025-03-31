Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be three more overnight closures on the A5 throughout April, National Highways has announced in its latest roadworks update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of these is a long-running closure beginning at midnight on April 1, in the southbound direction at Little Brickhill.

A lane closure will be in place overnight between midnight and 6am through until August 31 for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second closure takes place nightly from 10pm on April 7 until 5am on April 19, between junctions 14 and 15, with a carriageway closure in place for more carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

Three more overnight road closures have been announced on the A5 during April

There is a third overnight closure on the A5 between 8pm on April 12 and 5am the next day, in both directions between Little Brickhill and Bletcham Way.

Carriageway and lane closures will be in place for horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

This is on top of further long-running overnight works on the A5 through until June 10, with moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes expected in both directions between the Watling Street roundabout and the A4146 junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes will all be in place due to construction upgrade and improvement works on behalf of National Highways.

Finally, there are ongoing overnight works on the M1 until April 5, with a lane closure in both directions between 10am and 5pm.

This is in place between junctions 13 and 15 for carriageway sweeping works on behalf of National Highways.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.