Three more overnight closures on A5 during April announced in latest roadworks update
The first of these is a long-running closure beginning at midnight on April 1, in the southbound direction at Little Brickhill.
A lane closure will be in place overnight between midnight and 6am through until August 31 for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.
A second closure takes place nightly from 10pm on April 7 until 5am on April 19, between junctions 14 and 15, with a carriageway closure in place for more carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.
There is a third overnight closure on the A5 between 8pm on April 12 and 5am the next day, in both directions between Little Brickhill and Bletcham Way.
Carriageway and lane closures will be in place for horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.
This is on top of further long-running overnight works on the A5 through until June 10, with moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes expected in both directions between the Watling Street roundabout and the A4146 junction.
Carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes will all be in place due to construction upgrade and improvement works on behalf of National Highways.
Finally, there are ongoing overnight works on the M1 until April 5, with a lane closure in both directions between 10am and 5pm.
This is in place between junctions 13 and 15 for carriageway sweeping works on behalf of National Highways.