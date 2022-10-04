Three more ‘unloved-looking’ but important roads to get 'Golden Grid' improvements in Milton Keynes
Potholes will be filled and they will receive a full makeover
Three more key roads in MK are to receive the ‘Golden Grid’ treatment this autumn.
The H6 Childs Way, V6 Grafton Street and V8 Marlborough Street will undergo intensive repairs and maintenance in a programme coordinated by the council’s Highways and Environment teams.
The idea is to bring all the work and services together under one road closure. It will include:
* Filling potholes and patching road defects
* Cleaning road gullies
* Tidying up the roundabouts including painting the brick edges
* Fixing streetlights
* Removing weeds, cutting back overhanging vegetation
* Repairing, cleaning, and replacing damaged signs
* Removing clutter and litter picking
* Refreshing road markings
* Removing graffiti
* Repairing damaged grass verges and reseeding
* Coppicing or removing trees to keep them healthy
* Replacing missing or damaged bollards
* Sweeping the roads
Work began last week on the western side of the H6 and will move eastwards throughout October and November.
MK Council has already carried out the Golden Grid treatment on the H5 Portway and H8 Standing Way and plans eventually to cover the whole city.
Highways Councillor Paul Trendall said: “People have told us that MK is looking unloved around the grid road network, especially our roundabouts, so our Golden Grid programme was devised to do a big makeover of each road, bringing all our
services together under one road closure.”
He added: “Each year we’ll target other grid roads that need an extra, intensive deep clean and repair whilst continuing with the routine repairs and maintenance”.
All the road works are listed on one.network.