Three people in the Milton Keynes area named in King’s Birthday Honours List

The list recognises the achievements and service of people from all walks of life.

Many are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

They include former MP of MK South Iain Stewart, as reported in the MK Citizen, and Alan Preen who received a BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire), for services to the community in Bow Brickhill.

Also listed in Brian Edward Williams, of Stony Stratford, working as Head, Inquiries Sponsorship at the Cabinet Office, was awarded an MBE for Public Service.

Three people in the Milton Keynes area have been recognised in the King's Birthday List

The Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, said: “I am excited to be able to share with you the news of our King’s Birthday Honours recipients today. Their exceptional contribution to the fabric of our society enriches all our lives. I proudly applaud their achievements and thank them for their dedication. Their example is an inspiration to us all and they are richly deserving of this distinction.

"These honours reflect and recognise only a small part of the huge contribution made by many who work tirelessly for their communities. I would encourage everyone to consider if they know of an individual whom they might nominate for a national honour. There are many unsung heroes continually going above and beyond in our communities and improving the lives of our residents."

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour via the government website.