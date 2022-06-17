Three people rescued unhurt after getting stuck in lift at Milton Keynes shopping centre on sweltering day

Two appliances and crew from Broughton and Newport Pagnell attended the shopping centre after three adults got stuck in a lift with temperatures outside topping 26 degrees.
Thankfully they were uninjured.
Earlier emergency services attended a collision involving two cars in Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook.
Two appliances and crew from West Ashland attended, along with one officer.
Firefighters assisted one adult from a vehicle. They were then cared for by ambulance crews and the incident handed over to police.