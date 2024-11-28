Three people seriously injured in horror road collision in Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision in Milton Keynes

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on a city grid road.

Two drivers and one passenger all sustained significant injuries, and one of them is still in a “serious” condition.

At around 4.07pm on Tuesday (26/11), a grey Volkswagen Golf and blue Mitsubishi Colt collided on the V8 Marlborough Street at the junction of Buckland Drive, Netherfield.

The two drivers, aged 44-years-old and 30-years-old were both injured and needed hospital treatment. They remain at this time, say police.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger, also sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

"She remains in a serious condition and is receiving specialist care,” said a police spokesperson.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dan Collett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have spoken to the two drivers involved in the collision and individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene.

“We are appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision, or who has any information to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cameras, using this road near the time of the collision, to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting crime reference number 43240572566.”