Three play areas and green space for new bike track handed over by developer on Milton Keynes estate

The develop who built most of Oakgrove estate has transferred its play areas and green space to The Parks Trust on a 999-year lease.

The transfer includes three play parks in Harvard Way, Ferranti Place and Aiken Grange as well as the central habitat corridor that runs through the estate to the Ouzel Valley Park.

The local pond and some of the green verges are also included.

Oakgrove estate has plenty of green space, much of which has now been handed over The Parks Trust

A special bike trail is due to be built at one of the children’s play areas, in Harvard Way. Work has already started on this and it will be finished and ready for use next year, promises the The Parks Trust.

Over the past ten years, around 900 homes have been built at Oakgrove by developers Crest Nicholson, who also provided the play areas and landscaped green spaces.

The transfer agreement means these areas will benefit from the same high quality of management as those in older parts of the city under the care of the Parks Trust, which already has a portfolio of 6,000 acres of green space in MK. This includes river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.

Crest Nicholson has also provided a one-off capital endowment payment to The Parks Trust and this will be invested to produce the funds needed to look after the area in future years - at no ongoing cost to residents.

Phil Bowsher, Head of Environment at The Parks Trust, said: “Oakgrove’s landscape has been carefully designed to connect with, and extend, the Ouzel Valley Park and is the latest addition to our unique linear park system that runs through the city.

"The Parks Trust will undertake landscaping, maintenance and improvement work to ensure the play areas, ponds and habitats are always available to serve local people and provide opportunities for wildlife.