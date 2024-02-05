Thriving casino moves into huge new premises in Milton Keynes as business grows rapidly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MERKUR Casino has expanded its headquarters in Milton Keynes with a major move – the biggest office letting the city has seen over the past year.

The leading gaming company has moved its national HQ to the second floor of Matrix House, in the heart of CMK’s thriving business district. Spanning 12,541sq ft, the deal was the largest office letting of 2023 in Milton Keynes.

The headquarters were previously housed in Seebeck House at Knowlhill.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer for MERKUR Casino UK, said; “This move is a major milestone in our business expansion plans and it paves the way for our future to grow the team even more in the year ahead.

“We’ve enjoyed 10 years at our old office, but as our business and team continues to expand across the UK at a rapid rate, we need a new headquarters. With the well-being of our entire staff a top priority, we are looking forward to the upgraded amenities and facilities, which will enable us to offer an optimal work environment for everyone.”

He said the company was currently implementing a nationwide programme that will see its MERKUR Slots invest over £5 million on UK high streets over the next 12 months to open new venues, support local economies and create new jobs.