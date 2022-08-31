Thriving religious group makes second attempt to build temple from recycled shipping containers on Milton Keynes estate

The group of devotees who worship Indian spiritual master Sai Baba of Shirdi were refused permission by the council almost two years ago, following objections from residents.

This month the group has resubmitted their planning application for the same piece of land on Tattenhoe estate.

The new application includes a ‘Traffic Analysis and Traffic Management Plan’, which the group says will allay residents’ fears about traffic congestion caused by hundreds of worshippers.

Shirdi Sai Baba

They also say the temple would be used as a community centre, with free GCSE revision classes held there, as well as classes in traditional Indian musical instruments such as the harmonium and the tabla.

“The site will serve as a model Temple for schools to visit as part of their studies in Religious Education,” said a spokesman for the city’s sizeable Shirdi community.

One local teacher has already praised the plan, saying: “It will be fantastic for our pupils to see what the inside of a Temple looks like, and to learn about the rich culture associated with a different faith to theirs.”

But in December 2020, when the first application was submitted, many members of the local community were not impressed. They launched a petition with more than 1,200 signatures, stating the area would “suffer” if consent for the temple was granted.

Residents objected to the first planning application for the temple in December 2020

“This location in the heart of Tattenhoe is unsuitable for this facility,” said the petition.

Despite the objections, MK Council officers recommended the planning application be granted. However, when it came to the Development Control Committee, councillors voted against it on the grounds that it could cause traffic and parking problems.

Members of MK's sizable Shirdi Sai community were bitterly disappointed.

Rather than bearing a grudge towards the city that rejected them, the devotees threw themselves into ensuring hundreds of MK people do not go hungry during the Covid crisis.

Throughout lockdown, they spent their days collecting, cooking and providing vast quantities of free food to anybody who needed it, whatever their faith.

They worship Indian spiritual master Sai Baba of Shirdi, who preached the importance of love, forgiveness, charity, contentment and inner peace. The majority of devotees are Indians and/or Hindus, but Shirdi Sai baba also has devotees from all faiths including Sikh, Muslim and Christians.

"We endeavour that within five kilometres of any SHITAL temple and centre, no one goes hungry - as was the practice Sai Baba followed when He was physically present in Shirdi, " said a spokesman for the community.

Last year Tattenhoe’s newly elected Conservative councillor Manish VermaCllr Verma promised to work with the council to get a temple built.

He said: “Providing our Hindu community with a better opportunity to worship locally should be a priority for a diverse and inclusive city like MK so we will be doing all we can to work towards that goal”.