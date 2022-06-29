Thriving roller dance club banned from using leisure centre in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Roller Dance Club has been told to get their skates OFF after an order from Bletchley Leisure Centre by InspireAll, which manages the facility on behalf of MK Council.

The club has been told it must leave by September.

“They say our wheels are marking or damaging their floor. This is complete rubbish - our wheels are specially designed for wood and groundwood and are made using non marking material,” said the club’s chief coach Sandra Brisley.

Bletchley Leisure Centre is owned by Mk Council by run by InspireAll

InspireAll, which is a charitable trust formerly known as Hertsmere Leisure, has told the club it paid £14,000 for the sports hall floor to be re-done and it needs to “protect its investment.”

The roller dance club pays £54.50 an hour – £7,500 a year- to hire the sports hall every Saturday morning for its popular lessons. They teach artistic skating -similar to ice dance but on wheels - and their members range from four-year-olds to people in their sixties.

Recently members scooped a second and third place in a British Championships competition.

The club has complained the eviction is “unfair and unjust”.

Milton Keynes Roller Dance Club members use the leisure centre sports hall on Saturday mornings

Sandra said: “The floor is not being degraded by our activity. it is clearly other users that are causing the problems.

"We have to sweep the floor before we can skate as even the smallest stones can dead stop our soft wheels, causing falls and injuries. We have regularly been cleaning up drinks spills and scraping the chewing gum off the floor left by other users during the week.”

Sadly it’s not the first time the roller skaters have been turned away from premises, she said.

"We had the same issue at Oakgrove, then we were banned from Hazeley as they wanted to turn the floor over to basketball.. Quite frankly, we are sick of being victimised as we are not an ‘elite’ sport.

“Skating is an easy target but we have not had one instance of our wheels damaging any floor since we started in 1978.”

The Citizen contacted InspireAll but is still waiting for a comment.

Meanwhile their contract manager Bridget Kirwan said in an email to the club that she will not be overturning the eviction decision.She stated: “The decision hasn’t been made lightly.. We have recently paid for the investment of the sports hall floor which cost us as a non-profit charitable organisation over £14k to be done. We have to therefore protect our investment and ensure the bookings we take moving forward will not damage this investment.”

She added: “I can assure you this isn’t about profit or not wanting to clean, it’s about ensuring we are being responsible with our funds to ensure we protect our investment moving forward.