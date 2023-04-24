Tibetan national flag raised at Buddhist temple in Milton Keynes for 10th time

Supporters of Tibet joined Tibetans in exile to raise the country’s national flag at the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Willen Lake, last Sunday.

It was raised by Cllr Sam Crooks, who was representing MK Mayor, Councillor Amanda Marlow, and Mr Sonam Frasi, HH the Dalai Lama’s representative in the UK.

The ceremony, which featured the singing of the Tibetan national anthem, was also attended by the High Sheriff of Bucks, Dame Ann Limb.

Prior to the flag raising, a celebration of the flag began with a demonstration of Tibetan singing bowls and chanting, followed by music and speeches, and ended with the blessing of the flag by Sister Maruta, the nun of the Temple.

A team of flag bearers, including Tibetan Terriers, then ran or walked a circuit of the lake.

Organiser, Catherine Mostyn Scott, said: “The main aim of the event is to show Tibetans in Tibet that they are not forgotten, while celebrating their beautiful flag. It is always a joyful occasion, attracting a lot of visitors, but we must never forget the tragedy of Tibet, and I look forward to the day we raise the flag in celebration of Tibet’s freedom.

"I am indebted to Sr Maruta and her team for hosting the event.”