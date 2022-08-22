Tickets for Santa's Grotto snapped up as Milton Keynes shopping centre reveals its theme for Christmas 2022

The theme this year is The Snowman™ and the shopping centre has entered into a partnership with Penguin books to make it as magical as possible.

Due to open in Middleton Hall on Friday 18 November, the interactive grotto experience will be brought to life by actors playing the part of The Snowman™ and the little boy.

Visitors will experience story of how the snowman he comes to life and embarks on a magical adventure with his friend before meeting Santa himself.

The Christmas grotto opens on November 18 at centre:mk

Each family will spend 25 to 30 minutes enjoying the experience, which also includes decorating a special Christmas Elf biscuit presented in a gift bag and a quality gift from Santa for each child.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at centre:mk, said: “We are delighted to be bringing The Snowman™ themed grotto experience to Milton Keynes this winter.

It is a much-loved Christmas favourite, so we have started ticket sales earlier this year so that families can ensure they can book well in advance, as the grotto is so popular, it always sells out.”

The grotto will be open until Christmas Eve and ticket prices are from £13.75 for children and £5.50 per adult.

Babies under one, who do not require a present, are charged at £5.50 when accompanied by a full priced sibling. A full priced ticket should be purchased for babies under one if not accompanied by a sibling