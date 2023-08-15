Tickets go on sale for Santa's Grotto at Central Milton Keynes - and the theme will sound familiar

Bookings for Santa’s grotto at tthe centre:mk have opened this week, with 19 weeks to go until Christmas.

And the theme will sound familiar to some people, for it is exactly the same as last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again the theme is The Snowman™ after the shopping centre has entered into a partnership with Penguin books to produce a magical experience..

Tickets are on sale now - in August - to visit Santa at centre:mk this Christmas

Due to open in Middleton Hall on Friday 17 November, the display will again offer an interactive grotto experience, brought to life by actors playing the part of The Snowman™ and the little boy.

A spokesperson for centre:mk said this week: “We know you’ve all been waiting…Tickets are on sale now.”

They added: “We’re so excited to share Santa’s Grotto with The SnowmanTM is returning to centre:mk this Christmas. Experience the heart-warming live interpretation of The Snowman through a captivating mix of live performances and film projection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Don't miss out on this truly magical experience for the whole family .A truly magical experience for the whole family to enjoy and certainly one not to be missed this Christmas...We can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets are on sale here. They cost £15 per child plus a 10% booking fee, or £5 per adult. Tickets for babies under one are £5, but do not get a present.

A sleigh ride costs £5 and a train ride £2.