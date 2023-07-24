Tickets selling fast to special two-day German beer festival in Milton Keynes

A two day festival devoted to German beer is to be held at Campbell Park – and tickets are selling out fast.

Oktoberfest takes place on Friday October 13 and Saturday October 14 and will offer an incredible selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins that customers can choose to take home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks such as cider, prosecco, spirits and wine, will be on offer.

Oktoberfest has been a big success previously in MK

Entertainment will come from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, as well as support bands and DJs.

Tickets are available as standing or unreserved bench seating plus exclusive VIP tables, which include entry for up to 10 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Oktoberfest marketing manager Tom Cullen said: “We have seen huge demand for Oktoberfest tickets with Saturday evening VIP tables already fully sold out. Saturday evening early bird seated tickets are sold out and Saturday afternoon early bird tickets are 80% sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We expect this event to fully sell out soon, with remaining VIP tables selling first.”

He added: “The demand for tickets has shown us how big Oktoberfest is going to be this year. We

are expecting our biggest year yet!

“Ticket sales have demonstrated the great economic benefit this event will bring to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”