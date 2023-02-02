A false lash vending machine that has gone viral on TikTok has been installed at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

Meggi Lashes launched their machine yesterday (Wednesday) amid a flutter of excitement from shoppers.

The bright pink machine is situated by the frog clock and escalators and is the first of its kind in the area.

the flase lash vending machine is under the frog bubble clock at CMK shopping centre

Midsummer Place is excited to welcome TikTok famous lash vending machine brand Meggi Lashes this week.

It offers a selection of over more than lash sets, with prices starting at £2.99. People can also buy lip glosses, mascaras and tools and accessories ranging from brushes to beauty blenders.

Meggi Lashes began as founder Meggi Morgan’s brainchild when working abroad.

With only £200 she began creating a nationwide following via social media, reaching more than 750,000 TikTok followers.

She has now built a small empire of over 25 vending machine locations, not to mention a converted ice cream van and a mobile stall.

And she has no plans to stop there.

She said: “Midsummer Place is the perfect new location for us and our fanbase. We couldn’t be more excited to share our products with Milton Keynes Shoppers, an expansion into Buckinghamshire is huge for us!”