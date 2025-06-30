Time for a new name? Firefighters called to fallen tree outside Bletchley's Three Trees pub
Firefighters were called after a tree fell on to part of a road outside a pub in Bletchley.
The incident took place just after 11.30am on Monday June 30 on Buckingham Road, when a tree came down outside the appropriately named Three Trees pub.
The tree blocked the pathway and part of the road, with a cordon put in place to allow firefighters to remove the tree using battery operated hand tools.
Bucks Fire and Rescue sent one crew, while Milton Keynes City Council also attended.