Time for a new name? Firefighters called to fallen tree outside Bletchley's Three Trees pub

By Neil Shefferd
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST
Firefighters were called after a tree fell on to part of a road outside a pub in Bletchley.

The incident took place just after 11.30am on Monday June 30 on Buckingham Road, when a tree came down outside the appropriately named Three Trees pub.

The tree blocked the pathway and part of the road, with a cordon put in place to allow firefighters to remove the tree using battery operated hand tools.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent one crew, while Milton Keynes City Council also attended.

