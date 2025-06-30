Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called to remove a fallen tree, which came down outside Bletchley's Three Trees pub

Firefighters were called after a tree fell on to part of a road outside a pub in Bletchley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place just after 11.30am on Monday June 30 on Buckingham Road, when a tree came down outside the appropriately named Three Trees pub.

The tree blocked the pathway and part of the road, with a cordon put in place to allow firefighters to remove the tree using battery operated hand tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent one crew, while Milton Keynes City Council also attended.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.