Time for Twos scheme helps record number of families access free early years education in Milton Keynes

Record numbers of families in Milton Keynes have accessed free early years education, thanks to a new scheme promoted by the City Council

A record number of families have accessed funding for free early years education in Milton Keynes.

Latest census data shows 86% of eligible two-year-olds have taken up a place at an approved pre-school, nursery or childminder in the city.

This is an increase of 5% in the past year and has been attributed to a Time for Twos scheme, promoted by Milton Keynes City Council.

The scheme gives parents in receipt of benefits such as income support, up to 15 hours of fully funded early years education per week, for a maximum of 38 weeks per year.

Cabinet member for children and young people at the city council Joe Hearnshaw said: “We’ve been working hard in Milton Keynes to ensure that all eligible families are aware of free early years education.

“There are lots of great options for local families as all early years settings and 99% of childminders in MK are rated Good or better by Ofsted.”

To find out more details visit the Time For Twos website.